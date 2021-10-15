Aviation Analytics Market expected to provide enormous growth opportunities by 2023 | SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Aviation Analytics Ltd

Rise in focus on competitive intelligence and real time analytical solutions mainly to increase the productivity of business. Moreover, continuous growth in the volume of data generated in aviation industry, increase in aviation passenger traffic, and growth in customers centricity drive the market. However, incapability to provide data models according to the need of businesses restrain the market. In addition, dearth of analytically skilled workforce is another factor, which impedes the aviation analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption rate of analytics and continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry is expected to provide enormous growth opportunities for this market.

The global aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of end user, applications, business function, components, and geography. End user covered in this study include airlines, airports, and others. Based on applications, the market is divided into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. On the basis of business function, the market is categorized into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair and operations, and supply chain. Based on components, the aviation analytics market is classified into service and software. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players of the global aviation analytics market include Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, General Electric, Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Aviation Analytics Ltd, Mercator, and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY END USERS

Airlines

Airports

Others

BY APPLICATIONS

Flight Risk Management

Inventory Management

Fuel Management

Revenue Management

Customer Analytics

Navigation Services

BY BUSINESS FUNCTIONS

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Supply Chain

