Aviation Analytics Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by key player Aviation Analytics, Booz Allen Hamilton, General Electric, IBM, Mercator, Mu Sigma, Oracle, Ramco Systems, SAP, SAS Institute

Aviation analytics is a kind of computational technology, which provides information, data or statistics of current and historical airport operational data, past and real time flight data and weather forecast to the end users. The aviation analytics also play a major role in airlines operation to perform better on key performance parameters owing to its benefits such as increase in profits, minimization of revenue leakage, and efficient & effective financial processes. The rise in attention on real time analytical solution and competitive intelligence are few factors driving the aviation analytics budgets in companies.

The “Global Aviation Analytics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace & defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aviation analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, application, business function, and geography. The global Aviation analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aviation analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004117/

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global -Aviation Analytics Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Rising focus on competitive intelligence and analytical solutions in order to increase the profitability of airlines businesses, growing aviation passenger traffic which is resulting in rising volume of data generated are few of the factors driving the aviation analytics market. Moreover, the increase in adoption rate of analytics in aviation industry is expected to support the aviation analytics market to grow in the near future.

Leading Key Players:

Aviation Analytics Ltd

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Mercator

Mu Sigma

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The global Aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, application, and business function. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and service. Further, based on application, the market is divided into Flight Risk Management, Inventory Management, Fuel Management, Revenue Management, Customer Analytics, and Navigation Services. Furthermore, on basis of business function, market is segmented as Sales & Marketing, Maintenance, Finance, Repair and Operations, and Supply Chain. Based on end-user, the market if segmented as, airlines, airports, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Aviation analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aviation analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Aviation analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aviation analytics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Aviation analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Aviation analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Aviation analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Aviation analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Aviation analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Make an Inquiry @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004117/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

• Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

• Understand where the market opportunities lies.

• Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

• Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

• Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.