Banana Flakes Market Marketing Channel, Future Trends with Top Players Bata Food (Bardakci Group), Diana Group (Symrise), Ingredients Inc., JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG

Banana flakes are produced from organic or ripened bananas such that they retain the nutritional value as well as the taste of the original fruit. The process includes multiple steps such as cleaning, peeling, maceration, milling, deseeding and pasteurization before dehydration after which they are sifted, filled and packed. Banana flakes contain only 3% water and hence concentrated with nutrients. These are an ideal snack option and a rich source of potassium, manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C and dietary fiber. Also, banana flakes are gluten-free, aid digestion and help beat gastrointestinal issues.

The global banana flakes market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as household, food industry, beverages and others. By food industry, the market is further sub segmented as infant nutrition, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified as direct and indirect. The indirect distribution channel is sub segmented as supermarket and hypermarket, specialty store, e-retailers and others.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004258/

The List of Companies 1.Bata Food (Bardakci Group) 2.Diana Group (Symrise) 3.Ingredients Inc. 4.JOHS. THOMS GmbH and Co. KG 5.Orchard Valley Foods Limited 6.P and G Food Industries 7.Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH 8.Top Line Foods Ltd. 9.Van Drunen Farms 10.Z Natural Foods, LLC.

The global banana flakes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand from new food outlets coupled with increasing expenditure power of the consumers. Moreover, the high applications of the product for infant nutrition further fuel the growth of the banana flakes market. However, unsuitability of the product for low-carb diets may hamper the growth of the banana flakes market. Nonetheless, creating awareness among consumers about the health benefits of the product would create lucrative growth opportunities for the banana flakes market players during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global banana flakes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The banana flakes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting banana flakes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the banana flakes market in these regions.