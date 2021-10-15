Big Data Spending in Healthcare Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2023 and Key Players – IBM , Microsoft , Oracle , SAP , SAS Institute

Big data solutions are implemented to handle the massive volumes of information stored in enterprise systems. Healthcare organizations store huge amounts of data that is analyses by this technology. This technology aids enterprises in gathering relevant information and influence future business decisions. The increasing popularity of electronic prescription (e-prescription) is one of the significant trends that have been observed in the global big data analytics in healthcare market. E-prescription eliminates the need for paper based medical prescriptions and enables digital prescription format. The digital format can be easily stored by HER software, and by using big data analytics, it enables doctors and physicians to digitally modify or update medications as per the treatment. In addition, e-prescriptions also reduce medication errors to ensure complete safety of the patient.

This report analyzes the Big Data Spending in Healthcare market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing use of connected devices in the healthcare sector has led to massive data generation. Businesses have realized that they can use this data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenue. The use of big data solutions and predictive asset maintenance would enable healthcare organizations to prepare for upcoming disasters, reduce traffic at hospitals and eliminate system breakdowns. In 2017, the global big data spending market in the healthcare sector was dominated by the Americas with a revenue share of close to 67% followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

The report analyzes the overall market segments and provides a detailed segmentation of the Big Data Spending in Healthcare industry, based on the product types, applications, and key geographies. The report also provides a comprehensive study of the global Big Data Spending in Healthcare market share and forecasts.

The global Big Data Spending in Healthcare market provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Big Data Spending in Healthcare Market.

