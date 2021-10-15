Calcium Propionate Market Comprehensive Analysis to 2027 – Top Key Players like A.M Food Chemicals, ADDCON, Associated British Foods, Bell Chem Corp

Calcium propionate is also known as calcium propanoate. It is a food additive which is used in the food industry to prolong the shelf life of numerous products. Calcium propionate is used as a preservative in bread and other baked goods. It helps keep baked foods fresh by preventing them from mold and bacterial growth. Calcium propionate can also be found in processed meat, whey, and other dairy products. Calcium propionate is generally used as a mold inhibitor in pre-packed and sliced bread. It is added while preparing the dough and concentration is dependent on the item.

The global calcium propionate market is segmented on the basis of application and form. Based on application, the market is segmented as food, feed and others. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry, and liquid.

Growing demand for bakery products with extended shelf life across the globe is driving the need for calcium propionate market. Furthermore, increasing the functional potential of calcium propionate in new product lines is also projected to influence the calcium propionate market significantly. Moreover, calcium propionate is a cost-effective preservation solution used in the food industry due to which its market is expected to grow at a faster pace. Increasing demand for animal feed worldwide is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the calcium propionate market.

The List of Companies 1.A.M Food Chemicals Co. Limited 2.ADDCON 3.Associated British Foods plc 4.Bell Chem Corp 5.Impextraco NV 6.Kemin Industries 7.Krishna Chemicals 8.Niacet Corporation 9.Real S.A.S. 10.shandong tong tai wei run chemical co.,ltd

evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the calcium propionate market in these regions.