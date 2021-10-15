Calcium Sulfonate Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2027.

Calcium Sulfonate is pigeonholed under the category of soap thickener which is majorly used for the devising of specialties and greases. Greases are commonly used in order to enhance the lubrication properties of the moving metal objects or in other words to reduce the friction between the metal surfaces or substrates in order to enhance their operating life. Additionally, Calcium sulfonate greases doesn’t use phosphorus, chlorine, lead, antimony and zinc due to which these calcium sulfonate greases has minimal to zero impact on environment.

Market Size and Forecast

The global Calcium Sulfonate market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global calcium sulfonate market is thriving on the back of grease production, which is mainly used in automotive vehicles, bulk machineries and complexes the main industry challenge is to fight against oxidation, corrosion and water.

The global calcium sulfonate market is segmented into application, grades and geography. In terms of regional platform, demand for calcium sulfonate in the Asia pacific region is anticipated to showcase highest market share to propel the growth of overall global calcium sulfonate market over the forecast period. Factors such as, rapid urbanization coupled with the favorable government initiatives to support industrial growth in the region creates significant opportunities for calcium sulfonate market players. North America is anticipated to contribute a significant CAGR during the predicted period. In contrast, Europe despite of slow economic growth is expected to hold the substantial market share due to boosted automobile production.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global calcium sulfonate market in the following segments:

By Application

Industrial

Marine

Food Processing

Steel

Automotive

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Mining

Others

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Region

Global Calcium Sulfonate market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising consumption of calcium sulfonate such as grease formulation through calcium sulfonate has better potential in mechanical stability, ability, better dropping point, high load carrying and better resistance against water, oxidation and corrosion, Also the growth of end user industries such as, food processing, steel, marine, automotive to name a few is providing abundant growth opportunities for calcium sulfonate manufacturers.

Adequate operations in the end user industries the players are demanding more calcium sulfonate based greases as a prime material in their operations. Current market players in the value chain process mainly focus on augmenting their overall market position through snowballing their product portfolio. End users are mainly working on to upsurge their overall production efficiency, reduce the processing cost without conceding on the product quality, which remains a core area of focus for manufacturers and producers. Additionally, government initiative towards driving the industrial growth also propels the demand of calcium sulfonate greases over the forecast period.

In contrast, high cost incurred during the formulation of calcium sulfonate greases in order to reach desirable properties across the regions and countries, is expected to dampen the growth of calcium sulfonate market to some extent since the chemical ingredients manufacturers/suppliers have to deliver accurate data and evidence regarding production and processing.