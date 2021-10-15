Commercial Aircraft Market is booming Worldwide Focuses on top Business Players Airbus Group SE , The Boeing Company, Bombardier , Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. , Embraer S.A.

Commercial aircraft is a type of aircraft that is used to transport passengers or cargo from one location to another. It is used in commercial aviation-a part of civil aviation that involves general aviation and scheduled airline services. Major components of a commercial aircraft are fuselage, wings, tail or empennage, power plant, and undercarriage or landing gear. Commercial aircraft is applicable in tourism, passenger traveling, business traveling, and transport of cargo for various industries including consumer electronics, government, foods, and other eatables. Commercial aircraft is a crucial part of the overall aviation system, which drives sustainable growth in world’s economic-, social-, and environmental efficiency.

The market is expected to be driven by the increase in population and GDP worldwide. Other factors that impact the market include fleet development of the aircrafts, increase in demand for fuel-efficient aircrafts, diminishing oil prices, and unremitting advancements in aviation technology including use of lightweight carbon composites for manufacturing aircrafts. However, economic and technological obsolescence restraint the commercial aircraft market growth. Further, various environmental regulations affect the commercial aircraft market owing to heavy emission of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other gases in the atmosphere by aircraft. Key market players are keen to introduce fuel-efficient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly aircraft to avoid such challenges. Moreover, low cost business models for aircraft manufacturing industry; strategic alliances between key players; liberalization of air services; and expansion in emerging economies, such as Africa, China, India, Singapore, and others, are expected to create growth opportunities for prominent players operating in the commercial aircraft market.

Companies Covered in this Report

Airbus Group SE

The Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

Embraer S.A.

Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation

GE Aviation

United Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.p.a

The world commercial aircraft market is segmented based on aircraft size, use case, and geography. According to aircraft sizes, it is divided into wide-body, narrow-body, and regional jets. By use case, it is bifurcated into government and private sector. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

An in-depth analysis of the world commercial aircraft market is provided along with the market dynamics that would prove crucial in understanding the market.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and future estimations through 2014-2022 would assist strategists to design business strategies to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the world commercial aircraft market and also provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and market expansion.

A detailed analysis of geographic segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

Strategic analysis of the key leaders and their business strategies provided would assist stakeholders to make more informed business decisions.

Market Segmentation

By Engine Type

Turbofan

Turboprop

By Aircraft Size

Wide-body

Narrow-body

Regional jets

By Use Case

Government

Private Sector

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

