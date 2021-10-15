Contract Research Organization Services Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market – By Services ( Post-Approval Services, Clinical Services, Preclinical Services, Central Lab Services, Others Services), By Therapeutic Area (Diabetes, Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Others) – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Contract Research Organization Services market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Contract Research Organization Services Market accounted for USD 34.8 Billion in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 54.1 Billion by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Continuous rise in the number of clinical trials and increasing research and development expenditure are key growth drivers of contract research organization services (CROs) market. Emerging markets such as biosimilar and biologics and growing demand for specialized testing services will benefit the growth of the market.
Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/128
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of contract research organization services (CROs) market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Services
– Post-Approval Services
– Clinical Services
– Preclinical Services
– Central Lab Services
– Others Services
By Therapeutic Area
– Diabetes
– Oncology
– Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
– Cardiovascular Diseases
– Respiratory Disorders
– Others
By End User
– Pharmaceutical Companies
– Academic Institutes
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Charles River Laboratories, Inc.,
– LabCorp
– Quintiles (IQVIA)
– The Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
– PAREXEL
– PRA Health Sciences
– Envigo
– Syneos Health
– Medpace
– Chiltern
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/contract-research-organization-services-market-2017
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market
3. Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
9.4. Post-Approval Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Clinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.6. Preclinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.7. Central Lab Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.8. Others Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Therapeutic Area
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Therapeutic Area
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Therapeutic Area
10.4. Diabetes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Oncology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Respiratory Disorders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Contract Research Organization Services (CROs) Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
11.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Academic Institutes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1. By Services
12.2.1.1. Introduction
12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
12.2.1.4. Post-Approval Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.5. Clinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.6. Preclinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.7. Central Lab Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.1.8. Others Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2. By Therapeutic Area
12.2.2.1. Introduction
12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Therapeutic Area
12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Therapeutic Area
12.2.2.4. Diabetes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.5. Oncology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.6. Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.7. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.8. Respiratory Disorders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3. By End User
12.2.3.1. Introduction
12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.2.3.4. Pharmaceutical Companies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.5. Academic Institutes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.3.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1. By Services
12.3.1.1. Introduction
12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
12.3.1.4. Post-Approval Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.5. Clinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.6. Preclinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.7. Central Lab Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.1.8. Others Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2. By Therapeutic Area
12.3.2.1. Introduction
12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Therapeutic Area
12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Therapeutic Area
12.3.2.4. Diabetes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.5. Oncology Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.6. Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.7. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.8. Respiratory Disorders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.2.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3. By End User
12.3.3.1. Introduction
12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User
12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User
12.3.3.4. Pharmaceutical Companies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.5. Academic Institutes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.3.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By Services
12.4.1.1. Introduction
12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
12.4.1.4. Post-Approval Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.5. Clinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.6. Preclinical Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.7. Central Lab Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1.8. Others Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
[email protected]…..
Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/128
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.
Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com
Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In