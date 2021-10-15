Digital Oilfield Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2025

Digital Oilfield is the use of technology to manage & increase production, improving personnel safety, allowing for cost reduction, and improving efficiency in the oil and gas field. The main purpose of the digital oilfield is to abolish ineffective time, take full advantage of oilfield recovery and arrangement of cohesive workflows and profit maximization through the design. Due to the digital oilfield, the advanced information technology combines with the business process management.

Emerging exploration & production activities and increasing demand for cost reduction is a major growth driver for the global digital oilfield market. However, low adoption of digital technology and the volatility of oil prices are the restraining factors for the growth of the global digital oilfield market. The “Global Digital Oilfield Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital oilfield industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital oilfield market with detailed market segmentation by process, Component, application and geography. The global digital oilfield market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital oilfield market based on by process, component and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital oilfield market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. ELYNX TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.

2. 3GIG

3. Micotan Software Company Ltd.

4. NEOFIRMA

5. Neuralog, Inc.

6. Paradigm Ltd.

7. P2 Energy Solutions

8. SEE Forge creators of FAT FINGER Inc.

9. PetroCloud, LLC

10. WellEz Information Management, LLC

