Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2026

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a laboratory technique performed commonly to amplify DNA, thereby producing many copies of a particular section of DNA in interest. PCR is essentially used in the medical and biological research for various applications such as processing DNA for sequencing, detecting the presence or absence of a gene during infection, and generating forensic DNA profiles from tiny samples of DNA.

The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are increase in the incidence of infectious diseases along with genetic disorders globally. In addition, increasing advancements in PCR techniques and research activities that utilize PCR supplement the market growth. However, technical shortcomings in the dPCR and qPCR, along with high costs of advanced PCR devices restrain the growth of the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market. Moreover, untapped regions and rising transition from plant-derived drugs to genome-based drugs will offer profitable opportunities for the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3751

The report segments the market on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR). Based on product, the market is classified into qPCR products and dPCR products. Based on application the market is divided into qPCR applications and dPCR applications. Based on end user the market is divided into quantitative PCR (qPCR) end users and digital PCR (dPCR) end users. Based on region, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major key players Are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Becton

Dickinson Company.

Pre-Book with 10% Discount @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6390c09297dd6850427e3fafcd399fa6

Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market by type assists in understanding various forms of digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) techniques available.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com