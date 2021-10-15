Discover what’s driving the Online Dating Services Market Growth | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

“Online Dating Services Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The online dating services market was valued at $6,400.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,202.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The service sector has been booming at a tremendous rate over the past couple of years. With increase in rate of internet penetration across the globe, the service sector has evolved by availing its service online for the sake of convenience and easy accessibility. The online dating service industry has been enduring with the same kind of trend.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report include Badoo, eharmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd, Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd.

The global online dating service market is segmented into services, subscription, demography, and region. On the basis of services, the online dating services market is categorized into matchmaking, social dating, adult dating, and niche. Based on subscription, the market is segregated into annually, quarterly, monthly, and weekly subscription. In terms of demographic, the market is bifurcated into millennial and baby boomers for online dating services industry.

Key findings of the Online Dating Services Market:

In 2017, based on services, the social dating segment accounted for around 35% share, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025

The matchmaking segment accounted for around 34% share, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, based on subscription, the quarterly segment accounted for 34% of the market share, and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.9%

Monthly segment has occupied around 31% share of the share, and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.9%.

In 2017, based on demographics, the adult segment accounted for 70% share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.9%.

In 2017, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGRs of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

North America and Europe together accounted for about 71% of the total global online dating services market in 2018, with the former constituting around 32%.

