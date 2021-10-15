E-Health Market Development, Technological Innovation, Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by Top Key Players – Cerner, Fitbit, athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Proteus Digital Health, etc

E-Health Market is accounted for $99.35 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $285.57 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing occurrence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are favouring the market growth. However, increasing privacy concerns and growing demand for the safe infrastructure of data confidentiality are hampering the market.

Some of the key players in the global E-Health market include:

Epocrates, Inc., Nike, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, IBM, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CompuMed, Inc., Telecare Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Cerner Corporation, Fitbit Inc., athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Proteus Digital Health, Apple, Motion Computing, Inc., CureMD and GE Healthcare.

Healthcare providers segment held a substantial share in 2014, as e-Health offers great convenience to healthcare professionals in terms of patient work flow and data management. North America commanded the market attributed to the availability of supportive infrastructure such as high-speed internet. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing government support to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Market Segment as follows:

E-Health Market: Services Covered:

Financial Service : Healthcare Asset Management, Healthcare Revenue Cycle management.

Clinical Service : Laboratory Information System, E- Health Record, Smart Wearables, Telemedicine, Clinical Decision Support System, Health Information Exchange, E- Medical Record, VNA and PACS, E-Prescribing

Administrative Service : E-learning Systems, Healthcare Database Management Systems.

E-Health Market: End Users Covered: Biotechnology, Healthcare Organization, Providers, Government Organizationl, Pharmaceuticals, Insurers, Research.

E-Health Market: Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

