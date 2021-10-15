Emollient Esters Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2027.

Emollient Esters Overview

Emollient ester is a chemical ingredient which is widely used for the formulation of cosmetic product. It offers prevention of natural moisture loss from the skin, thereby preventing the evaporation of water from an outer layer of the epidermis. This formulation helps to improve the smoothness of the skin. Emollient esters are molded through the reaction of a fatty alcohol with carboxylic acids. Other types include ethers, fatty acids, silicones, hydrocarbons and fatty alcohols. The personal care business is the major end users of emollient esters since they improve the sensorial sensation when applying cosmetic products. It offers multi-functional properties, for instance, it offers excellent spread ability on the skin, solubilizes for organic sun filters, as the dispersant for inorganic sun filters. Among various advantages of emollient esters, some of the major ones include modifies the skin to a shiny appearance, conditions the hair, improves the elasticity of skin, prevent skin moisture loss etc.

Market Size and Forecast

The global emollient esters market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 5.9% during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global emollient esters market is thriving on the numerous sustainable properties to the personal care formulations and also assists in solving complex problems during the manufacturing of cosmetic products over the forecast period.

The global emollient esters market is segmented into application, end users and geography. In terms of regional platform, demand for emollient esters in the North America region is projected to propel the growth of overall global emollient esters market over the forecast period. Factors such as, per capita spending of consumers in North America region for beauty and personal care products is high, especially for skin care and hair care rising the demand for emollient esters, which is expected to boost the market growth. Europe is anticipated to contribute a significant CAGR during the predicted period. Additionally, Asia Pacific emollient esters market captured significant share of global Emollient Esters market in previous years. Increasing aging population and rising disposable income are key factors which are driving the growth of Emollient Esters market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global Emollient Esters market in the following segments:

By Product type

Isopropyl Myristate

C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride

Cetyl Palmitate

Myristyl Myristate

By End Users

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Others

By Region

Global emollient esters market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Growing demand for multi-functional properties in personal care formulation aids in solving the complex problems during manufacturing of cosmetic product. The rising demand for skin and hair care products across the personal care- industry verticals are the main drivers for the global emollient esters market. The growing economies such as BRIC’s, Middle East countries, growing ageing population are the key characterizes areas for the fast growth of personal care industries. The chemical manufacturers and suppliers are keeping pace with the increasing demand for emollient ingredients for hair, skin, oral care etc.

Rapid urbanization along with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others are projected to flourish the growth of emollient esters market in personal care products. In addition to this, favorable government initiatives and regulations regarding the benefits of individual safety while using cosmetic product is expected to fuel the growth of Emollient Esters market. In contrast, strict regulations and compliance across the regions and countries, is expected to dampen the growth of emollient ester market to some extent since the chemical ingredients manufacturers/suppliers have to deliver accurate data and evidence regarding production and processing.

Key players

Croda International Plc

RITA Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Phoenix Chemical, Inc

Abitec Corporation

Yasho Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

BASF Corporation

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

