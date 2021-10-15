Explore how Pet Grooming Products Market 2019 is blooming worldwide

The global pet grooming products market size was valued at $3,872 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $5,488 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health drive the growth of the global pet grooming products industry. In addition, increase in ownership of pets in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the market players. However, increase in concerns about allergies associated with pets is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The report covers various critical Pet Grooming Products market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

Key players profiled in the report include Ancol Pet Product Limited, Beaphar, Ferplast S.P.A., Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd., PetEdge, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products, Ryan’s Pet Supplies, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

The report segments the market based on type, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes shampoos & conditioners, combs & brushes, clippers & scissors, and others. The shampoos & conditioners segment is expected to garner significant share, as they not only help in keeping pets clean but also help prevent skin diseases and hair fall.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket/hypermarket, retail stores, online platform, and others. The online platform of distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth, due to rise in penetration of internet & smartphones and development of the e-commerce industry. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

North America pet grooming products market share is expected to account for the highest market share, owing to surge in adoption of specialized, advanced, and premium pet grooming products in the U.S. Moreover, increase in disposable income and rise in popularity of pet grooming products in emerging economies, such as China and India, are anticipated to boost the demand for pet grooming products in Asia-Pacific.

