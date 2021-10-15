Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Research with Top Key Players like Advanced UV, CCL Pentaso, Evonik Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies

Disinfection is the process of killing harmful and objectionable bacteria, cysts, and other microorganisms. Disinfection is carried out by various agents such as chemicals, heat, ultraviolet light, ultrasonic waves, or radiation. Food & beverage disinfection helps to kill bacteria and other microorganisms in food to avoid harm or threat to health during consumption. Food & beverage disinfection is an integral part of the food safety system for all food businesses, whether they are caterers, retail premises, manufacturing sites. Food & beverage disinfection helps to prevent food poisoning, the infestation of pests, cross-contamination by pathogens, food contamination from allergens and much more.

Growing instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks across the globe is driving the demand for food & beverage disinfection market. Furthermore, technological advancements in food & beverage disinfection are at a booming rate, which is also projected to influence the food & beverage disinfection market significantly. Moreover, growing awareness about food safety among consumers worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the food & beverage disinfection market. Increasing demand for non-thermal process in disinfection across the food industry is thriving due to which it is projected that food & beverage disinfection market will grow at a faster pace.

The global food & beverage disinfection market is segmented on the basis of type, application area, and end-use. Based on type, the market is segmented into chemical and technology. On the basis of the application area the market is segmented into food packaging, food processing equipment and food surface. On the basis of the end-use the market is segmented into food industry and beverage industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting food & beverage disinfection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the food & beverage disinfection market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the food & beverage disinfection market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food & beverage disinfection market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food & beverage disinfection in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food & beverage disinfection market.