Functional Coil Coatings Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Functional Coil Coatings Market by Material Type (Polyester, Epoxy, PVC/Vinyl, Plastisol, PVDF, Acrylic, and Polyurethane), Technology (Liquid Coating and Powder Coating), Product Type (Topcoat, Primer, and Backing Coat), and End User (Construction, Appliance, Automobile, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Functional Coil Coatings market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global functional coil coatings market size was valued at $368.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $509 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Functional coil coating is conducted on metals, such as steel and aluminum. Coats used in functional coil coatings process comprise materials such as acrylic, polyester, PVDF, and epoxy resin for enhancing the aesthetics. Similarly, these coatings provide metals protection against corrosion and other metal weakening processes.

Increase in demand for corrosion resistant products drives the global functional coil coatings market. Owing to the advantages of functional coil coating process the demand for pre-coated metal is on an increase in the automotive, home appliances, and furniture industries. Steel and aluminum surface coating increases its durability, and provides additional protection against the corrosion, which has increased demand for functional coil coated steel and aluminum parts & sheets in the construction industry. However high cost of the process equipment and consumers propensity toward using the product which does not comprise steel and aluminum restricts the global functional coil coatings market growth. On the other hand, recycling of the coating waste and increasing use of organic coating materials is anticipated to provide the future market growth opportunity.

The global functional coil coatings market is segmented based on material type, technology, product type, end user, and region. By material type, it is classified into polyester, epoxy, PVC/vinyl, plastisol, PVDF, acrylic, and polyurethane. The primer segment accounted for the maximum share in 2017 because primers are formulated to stick to surfaces and to create a binding layer, which binds to paint or topcoats. Further, primers are essential for avoiding material corrosion as well as paint or coating degradation. Based on technology, the global functional coil coatings market is classified into liquid coating and powder coating. By product type, the global functional coil coatings market is classified into topcoat, primer, and backing coat. In terms of end user, it is divided into construction, appliance, automobile, and others. Based on region, the functional coil coatings industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global functional coil coatings market include KCC paints SDN BHD, KelCoatings Limited, Daikin industries, Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NIPSEA group, BASF SE, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems (Axalta), Akzo Nobel N.V., and PPG Industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Material Type

Polyester

Epoxy

PVC/Vinyl

Plastisol

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVDF

By Product Type

Topcoat

Primer

Backing Coat

By Technology

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

By End User

Construction

Appliance

Automobile

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rapid growth of construction and automotive industry

3.4.1.2. Fluctuations in Furniture and home appliance industry

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of the processes

3.4.2.2. Consumers preference for low price products

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Recycling coating tools and use of Organic material

3.4.3.2. Use of Organic coatings

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: FUNCTIONAL COIL COATING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Topcoats

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Primers

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Backing Coats

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: FUNCTIONAL COIL COATING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Liquid Coating

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Powder Coating

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: FUNCTIONAL COIL COATING MARKET, BY END-USE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Construction

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Appliances

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Automobile Industry

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: FUNCTIONAL COIL COATING MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Acrylic

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Epoxy Resins

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Polyester

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Polyvinylidene fluoride

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. PVC/Vinyl

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Plastisol

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. Polyurethane

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country

