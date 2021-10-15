Gamification in Education Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2017 to 2027- Bluerabbit Edu, Bunchball, Classcraft Studios, Cognizant, D2L Corporation, Kahoot!, MPS Interactive Systems, NIIT, Paratus Knowledge Ventures, Tophatmonocle

The gamification in learning is an educational approach which helps learners to motivate to learn using video game design and elements in learning environments. The purpose is enjoyment and engagement by capturing the interest of learners and inspiring them to continue learning. Gamification in education helps learners to master the skill or information, as they put them to competition or challenges.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The gamification in education market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing adoption of gamification and digital learning, extensive government initiatives for growth of E-learning and learning management systems, rise in cloud adoption among organizations and institutions motivate learners to adopt web-based gamification solutions and increasing importance of continuous learning in corporate setups boosts the market growth. However, the low motivation and engagement in the adoption of gamification solutions is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Gamification in Education Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global gamification in education market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global gamification in education market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the gamification in education market with detailed market segmentation by deployment mode, offering and end user. The global gamification in education market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading gamification in education market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the gamification in education market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global gamification in education market is segmented on the deployment mode, offering and end user. Based on deployment mode the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. Based on the offering the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of end user the market is segmented as academic and corporate training. Further the academic is segmented as K-12 and higher education. Based on corporate training the market is segmented as small, medium and large-Sized enterprises.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gamification in education market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The gamification in education market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

