Global Anti-Bacterial And Anti-Fungal Paints Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2017-2027

Product Overview

The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints are used to control and reduce the growth of pathogen, bacteria and fungi. It decreases the risk of infections in the environment. The widespread of disease and communicable infections are the major issue associated with human health. It can be spread through the physical objects and consumables. There is increasing incidences of infectious diseases among population which leads to high demand for anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints. Anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints are considered to be vital technological development that is used to control the growth of pathogen and bacteria which in turn reduces the risk of infectious environment. Fungal growth deteriorates human health and also destroys surfaces such as wood, fiber and other materials. It can also cause damage to the buildings, artifacts and equipment. Hence, there is significant increase in the market growth of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints.

Market Size and Forecast

The global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027.The rising health awareness among the growing population is anticipated to fuel the market growth of global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market.

The global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is segmented on the basis of material type and end-use. On the basis of end-use it is further sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, construction, food and beverage and healthcare. Healthcare is the major segment with maximum usage of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints. The hospitals are focusing on using medical equipment coated with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints. Additionally, with increasing consumer awareness related to hospital attained infections, consumers are opting for hospitals with better medical facilities and equipment.

By region, global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America region has flourishing healthcare industry and is expected to generate sufficient growth opportunities for the anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints. Furthermore, the demand for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints is expected to drive on back of strict regulations imposed by government to improve health and hygiene. Moreover Europe is anticipated to follow North America region in anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints market on the account of flourishing food, beverages and healthcare industry in the region. In Europe Germany, U.K., France are expected to contribute highest market share in the region on the back of high demand for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints from different end use industries. However Asia Pacific region is anticipated to observe healthy growth during the forecast period .This is attributed to the rising demand for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints from healthcare and industrial facilities in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints market in Asia Pacific region on the account of the favorable tropical climate conditions.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market in the following segments:

By Material Type:

Silver Based

Epoxy Based

By End-Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

By Region

Global anti-bacterial and anti-fungal paints market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The development of new products by various paint manufacturers in order to meet specific requirements from the various end-use industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for various manufacturers to establish themselves in the global anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints market during the forecast period. Additionally, the constant increase in the demand for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints from varied end use industries such as food, beverage, and healthcare industries in order to infection is anticipated to drive the market for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints. Moreover, rising investment in industrial sector is anticipated to augment the demand for anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints in the upcoming years. Furthermore, governmental regulations related to anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints is expected to generate new opportunities for the various key players operating in the market.

Key Players

Akzonobel

HMG Paints Ltd

Teknos Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

Asian Paints

KANSAI PAINT CO.,LTD

Jotun

Jamestown Coating Technologies

Alistagen Corporation

BASF SE

SKK Pte. Ltd.

US SPECIALTY COATINGS

Danish Hempel Group

Berger Paints India Limited

Polyvine Limited

Automotive Solutions

TNS Innovation

