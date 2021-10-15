Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – IBM,Google,Amazon Web Services,Microsoft,Salesforce | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Google

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Salesforce

FICO

SAS Institute

Intel

SAP

IRIS AI

Bigml

H2o.AI

Absolutdata

Fuzzy.AI

Vital AI

Rainbird Technologies

Craft.AI

Sift Science

Mighty.AI

Cognitive Scale

Centurysoft

Yottamine Analytics

Datarobot

Meya.AI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunications

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

1 Report Overview

…..

