Global Automotive Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

In Direct Methanol fuel cells, methanol is used as primary source of energy. The Indirect Methanol fuel cell uses a combination of methanol and hydrogen, whereas in Direct-Methanol fuel cell liquid methanol gets directly converted to electric energy. Liquid methanol is used as fuel in fuel cells because of its high density, reasonable stability and ability to store energy. But since the efficiency of Direct Methanol fuel cell is low, it is generally used in devices which preferably require energy density.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064529

End-User Technology

Since Direct Methanol fuel cells can produce limited power they can’t be used in large vehicles but in smaller ones like forklifts, tuggers etc. Direct Methanol fuel cells also find their use in cameras, mobile phones and laptops. These cells also have military applications such as training instruments, chargers, tactical equipments etc.

Market Dynamics

The Automotive Direct Methanol fuel cells market was valued at US$ 92.65 mn in 2015. For the forecast period 2018-2023 the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.25%.

Market Segmentation

The Automotive Direct Methanol fuel cells market is segmented is segmented on the basis of application, geography and product.

On the basis of applications: Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger cars, others.

On the basis of geography: China, Europe, India, Japan, North America, and South East Asia.

On the basis of product: Steam Methanol and Methanol Aqueous Solution.

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The largest market for Automotive Direct Methanol fuel cells is Asia-Pacific region because of countries like Japan and South Korea which have high degree adoption of these cells. To meet the energy requirement using clean energy, developing countries like India and China have also started adopting fuel cells. In Germany the market was dominated by SFC Energy, Oorja Electronics in the United States and Ballard in Canada.

Opportunities

The opportunities for Automotive Direct Methanol fuel cells market can be evaluated based on the drivers and constraints of the market. The constraints of Direct Methanol fuel cells are that these are of low efficiency and limited energy. The drivers are the government emphasis on clean energy and government funding for Research and Development to increase the efficiency so that these fuel cells can replace non-renewable sources of energy.

Key Players

The key players in Automotive Direct Methanol fuel cells market are:

Powercell, Johnson Matthey Fuel Cell, BMW, Ballard, Electro Chem, LG Chem, Hydrogenics, SFC Energy, Venturi, Oorja Electronics, Viaspace.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064529

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage