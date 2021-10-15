MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage. A CSB enabler provides technology to implement CSB, and a CSB provider offers combined technology, people and methodologies to implement and manage CSB-related projects.

The implementation of workload management among businesses is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The migration of workloads seems challenging for organizations, and the brokers help in eliminating the challenge. CSBs determine the best cloud service for a workload after taking into consideration certain parameters, such as regulatory compliance, location, technical compatibility, performance requirements, and cost.

In 2018, the global Cloud Services Brokerage market size was 5740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.5% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Cloud Services Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Services Brokerage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Doublehorn

Jamcracker

IBM

HPE

Rightscale

Dell

Wipro

Arrow Electronics

Activeplatform

Cloudmore

Incontinuum

DXC Technology

Cognizant

Bittitan

Nephos Technologies

Opentext

Computenext

Cloudfx

Fujitsu

Tech Mahindra

ATOS

Cloudreach

Neostratus

Proximitum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Internal Brokerage Enablement

External Brokerage Enablement

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Services Brokerage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Cloud Services Brokerage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

