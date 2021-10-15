Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market to grow 6.7% CAGR by 2023 explored in latest research

The global electric plugs and sockets market was valued at $9,971.60 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $15,530.20 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2024. Electric plugs and sockets are used for establishing protected electric connections in machines and equipment, which work on different frequencies and voltages. They are designed as a system to meet standards for safety and reliability. The global electric plugs and sockets market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the industrialization across various developed and developing nations.

The Asia-Pacific electric plugs and sockets market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in dependency on electrical & electronics products by the growing population in the region.

The global electric plugs and sockets market is segmented into type, power rate, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into two-pins, three-pins, four-pins, and five-pins. Based on power rate, it is categorized as high power, medium power, and low power. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The key players operating in the global electric plugs and sockets market are Legrand SA, Philips, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Wenzhou Chmag Electrical Co Ltd., Mennekes Elecktrotechnik Gmbh, Scame Group, Amphenol Corporation, and Eaton Corp.

The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analyses of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the electric plugs and sockets market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30802

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the electric plugs and sockets market is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Two-Pin

Three-Pin

Four-Pin

Five-Pin

By Power Rate

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30802

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]