Global Lead Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2027

Lead is a malleable, soft, heavy metal that exhibits high density and radiates a bluish-white luster. It is found primarily in the form of galena along with zinc, silver, and copper deposits. Lead is commonly used in construction industry, automotive industry and electronic industry. It finds applications in batteries and exhibits low tensile strength and electrical conductivity.

Market Size and Forecast

The global Lead market is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 6.8% during the forecasted period 2018-2027. Additionally, the global lead market is thriving on the back of building construction industry. Further, rising demand for lead-acid batteries for automotive application on account of increasing automobile industry is expected to showcase a steady growth of the market.

The global Lead market is segmented into product type, end users, and geography. In terms of regional platform, North America Lead market is projected to lead the growth of overall global Lead market over the forecast period. Factors such as, high awareness amongst the population regarding benefits of using lead batteries in advanced vehicles such as stop-start & hybrid vehicles and renewable energy generation is anticipated to encourage the demand for lead market in upcoming years. Additionally, U.S. is expected to contribute significantly in the growth of Lead market in North America region during the predicted period. Moreover, Europe Lead market captured significant share of global Lead market in previous years. Better advancement in technology and rising disposable income are key factors which are driving the growth of Lead market in Europe region. However, Asia Pacific Lead market is expected to rise at maximum CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2027. The market of Lead in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization and growing demand renewable batteries in Asia countries such as India & China over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global Lead market in the following segments:

By Isotope

Lead-204

Lead-207

Lead-208

Lead-206

By End Users

Mechanical Industry

Construction Industry

Defense

Electronics

Other

By Application

Batteries

Cable sheaths

Shipbuilding

Light industry

Other

By Region

Global Lead market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The global Lead market is primarily driven by the growth of building construction industry. This growing usage of lead products for architectural metals for roofing materials, gutters & gutter joints and on roof parapets. Moreover, rising demand for lead-acid batteries for automotive application is a major factor which is expanding the market size of Lead across all regions. Expansion in absorbed glass mat (AGM) lead acid batteries on account of their favorable characteristic of being maintenance-free are also expected to provide growth opportunities for the lead market.

Additionally, government of various regions are investing potentially in smart grid technology that further lead to the growth of lead-acid batteries which are used in electrical vehicles (EV) which serve as one of the major component in the smart grid technology. In contrast, production of high quality Lead is costlier along with strict testing procedure which may dampen the growth of Lead market globally. Additionally, rising competition from the lithium-ion battery in many other lead batteries is challenging for market growth.

Key players

Canada Metal

EAST PENN Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys IncGlobal Metals

Gravita metals

Johnson Control Inc.

M.A. Metal

MMG

Glencore

South32

Vedanta Resources

