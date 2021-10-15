Global Refurbished Electronics Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2024

The Refurbished Electronics Market is forecasted to thrive at XX% CAGR to reach notable market value by the end of 2024. The refurbished electronics is a process of reusability of the products which are returned by the customers due to the technical issues, cracking or missing parts of the products and other reasons, which then repaired by manufacturers to be sold as refurbished products. These electronics products have been tested and after ensuring proper functioning, these refurbished electronics products are being pushed back to the supply chain. Electronics refurbished products are the better alternative to reduce e-waste and to promote reusability of the product.

The increase in e-waste dumping and growing demand for affordable laptop, computers, speakers, microvan and other electronic devices are a major factor driving the growth of refurbished electronics market. In addition, the increasing number of electronics companies across the globe are implementing different marketing strategy such as warranty and discount on refurbished products which are attracting consumers to use these low-cost furbished products without compromising on standard working quality. Moreover, the government across developing countries such as India is striving to bring foreign companies in the Electronics and IT sector. These warranty and price benefits on refurbished electronics products are propelling the growth of refurbished electronic products market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of refurbished electronics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By End-User

– Corporate Offices

– Schools and Colleges

– Government Offices

– Individuals

– Others

By Product Type

– Mobiles

– Laptops & Computers

– Headphone

– Home & Kitchens Appliances

– Sports & Accessories

– Personnel Care

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Online Store

– Offline Store

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Apple Incorporation.

– Acer Incorporation.

– Overcart

– Dell

– Hewlett-Packard

– Amazon Incorporation.

– ASUSTeK Computer Incorporation.

– Samsung Electronics Corporation.

– Lenovo Group Limited

– ReBoot

– Other Major & Niche Players



Table of Content



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Refurbished Electronics Market

3. Global Refurbished Electronics Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Refurbished Electronics Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Refurbished Electronics Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

9. Global Refurbished Electronics Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

9.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

9.4. Corporate Offices Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Schools and Colleges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Government Offices Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Individuals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Refurbished Electronics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

10.4. Mobiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Laptops & Computers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Headphone Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Home & Kitchens Appliances Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Sports & Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Personnel Care Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Refurbished Electronics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024



12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1. By End-User

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.1.4. Corporate Offices Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.5. Schools and Colleges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.6. Government Offices Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.7. Individuals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Product Type

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.2.4. Mobiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Laptops & Computers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Headphone Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7. Home & Kitchens Appliances Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.8. Sports & Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.9. Personnel Care Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1. By End-User

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.3.1.4. Corporate Offices Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.5. Schools and Colleges Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.6. Government Offices Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.7. Individuals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2. By Product Type

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.2.4. Mobiles Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.5. Laptops & Computers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.6. Headphone Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.7. Home & Kitchens Appliances Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.8. Sports & Accessories Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.9. Personnel Care Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.10. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3. By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.4. Online Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.5. Offline Store Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024





Continue….

