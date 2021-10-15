Hadoop Market: Packaged Software is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR by 2021

Hadoop is a distributed processing technology used for big data analysis. The world Hadoop market has witnessed dynamic growth in the recent years, as Hadoop is cost effective and more efficient as compared to traditional data analysis tools such as RDBMS. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall market revenue. However, the European market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of Hadoop based data management and analytics technology during the forecast period.

Factors such as aggrandized generation of structured and unstructured data and efficient and affordable data processing services offered by Hadoop technology are the major drivers of the market. Increasing adoption of Big Data analytics among business enterprises to enable sound decision making and gain competitive edge are the other factors supplementing the market growth. Distributed computing and security issues in Hadoop Platform are the major restraints for the growth of the market. I.T., government sector, telecommunication, banking and retail industry are the major users of Hadoop based big data technology. However, sectors such as trade & transportation, media & retail would witness the relatively fast adoption over the next five years.

The global Hadoop market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and geography. The component segment comprises software, hardware, and services. The Hadoop services market is further categorized into consulting, training & outsourcing services, integration & deployment services, and middleware & support services. The Hadoop software market is segmented into application software, packaged software, management software and performance monitoring software. Presently, application software is the largest revenue-generating segment in the global Hadoop software market, while packaged software is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR by 2021. The sub-divisions of the Hadoop hardware market include server, storage and network & equipment. The major end users of the Hadoop-based products and services include industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, retail, telecommunication, healthcare & lifesciences, media & entertainment, hospitality & travel, trade & transportation, government sector and I.T. & ITES. The market has been analyzed based on regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key companies profiled in this report are Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MapR Technologies, Teradata Corporation, Teradata Corporation, and MarkLogic Corporation. Renowned organizations, such as Hortonworks, Cloudera, MapR Technologies, and others have launched innovative Apache Hadoop-based data analytics solutions for business enterprises to gain a competitive edge in the market.

