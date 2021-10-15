Hardware Security Module to Incur Steady Expansion During 2017-2027- ATOS, Cardcontact Systems, Futurex, Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard, IBM Corporation, SWIFT, Thales E-Security, Ultra Electronics Group, Yubico
A hardware security module is a crypto processor, which is precisely designed to protect the crypto key lifecycle. It is hardware with associated software placed inside or attached to specific hardware for serving cryptographic functions. The functions of a hardware security module comprise of encryption, decryption, key management/generation, and hashing. These systems have the capability to securely back up the keys, which can be handled by the use of certain external security token including smart card or through operating systems of the computer.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Data security concern of companies dealing with sensitive data is increasingly demanding for hardware security module; thus, influencing the hardware security module market growth. Further, increasing internet penetration has resulted in adapting to information systems for simplification of several operational processes. Thus, bolstering the demand for hardware security module market. Also, the emergence of digital transactions, electronic payments, and rising need for protection of highly sensitive financial data from a possible security threat is driving the hardware security module market growth.
Companies profiled in this report includes, ATOS SE, Cardcontact Systems GmbH, Futurex LP, Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, SWIFT, Thales E-Security Inc., Ultra Electronics Group, Yubico
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Hardware Security Module Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hardware security module industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the hardware security module market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, industry, and geography. The global hardware security module market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hardware security module market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global hardware security module market is segmented based on type, application, and industry. Based on the type, the market is segmented into LAN Based, PCIe Based, and USB Based. By application, the hardware security module market is categorized into payment processing, database encryption, code and document signing, PKI or credential management, secure socket layer, authentication, application-level encryption, and others. The industry segment of the hardware security module market is classified into BFSI, energy & utility, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, government, healthcare, and others.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hardware security module market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The hardware security module market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
