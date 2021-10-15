Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

Hernia is a type of disease in which the inner layers of abdominal muscle become weak, and the lining of the abdomen bulges out into a small sac. It can affect multiple areas such as the navel (umbilical hernia), groin (inguinal hernia), or the incision site of surgery (post-surgery hernia). Watchful waiting and surgical procedures are the two measures by which hernia is treated. The surgical procedures involve two approaches, namely, open tension-free repair surgery and laparoscopy. Every year, around 20 million inguinal hernia repair surgeries are performed worldwide. In the U.S., around 0.15 million incisional hernia repair surgeries are performed yearly. These surgeries are performed using mesh, which is made up of biological or synthetic material with the help of fixation devices.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market was valued at $4,156 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,554 million at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that contribute towards the growth of the hernia repair devices and consumables market include high acceptance of tension-free repair procedures, surge in demand for advanced mesh, increase in adoption of robotic surgeries, and rise in prevalence of hernia. However, high cost of hernia repair surgeries and inconsistent reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of novel products by key vendors such as biological mesh and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The hernia repair devices and consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, surgery type, hernia type, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into fixation devices and consumables. Fixation devices are further segmented into tack and other fixation devices where tack segment is sub segmented into absorbable tack and non-absorbable tack. Consumables segment comprises mesh, which is further classified into synthetic material mesh and biological material mesh. Synthetic material mesh is of two types, namely, absorbable mesh and non-absorbable mesh. On the basis of surgery type, it is categorized into open tension-free repair and laparoscopic surgeries. By hernia type, the market is fragmented into incisional hernia, umbilical hernia, inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27200

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Fixation Devices

Tack

Absorbable Tack

Non-absorbable Tack

Other Fixation Devices

Consumables

Mesh

Synthetic Material Mesh

Absorbable Mesh

Non-absorbable Mesh

Biological Material Mesh

By Surgery Type

Open Tension-free Repair Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By Hernia Type

Incisional Hernia

Umbilical Hernia

Inguinal Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

C.R. Bard

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

LifeCell Corporation

Herniamesh S. R. L.

Medtronic Plc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Cooper Surgicals Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Insightra Medical Inc.

Atrium Medical Corporation

Betatech Medikal

Purple Surgical International Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27200

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]