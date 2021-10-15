Horticulture Lighting Market Scrutinized in New Research by Agrolux, Bridgelux Inc., Gavita Holland B.V., Heliospectra AB, Hortilux Schreder, ILLUMITEX, Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM GmbH, PARsource, Signify Holding

Horticulture lights function as a replacement for sunlight as the catalyst in the plant growth. Horticulture lighting is an artificial source of light that is used for the process of photosynthesis. These lights are useful in areas where there is lack of sunlight, thereby ensure natural growth of plants and flowers even with insufficient sunlight received. Increasing awareness about these lights will encourage the growth of horticulture lighting market.

Increasing government initiatives and investments to promote horticulture farming, adoption of indoor and vertical farming, and availability of limited agricultural land is anticipated to drive the horticulture lighting market. However, the high cost of energy-efficient light and lack of knowledge about the type of light to be used for certain crops would hinder the growth of horticulture lighting market. The advanced features and advantages associated with the implementation horticulture light will provide opportunities to the players operating in the horticulture lighting market.

The “Horticulture Lighting Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of horticulture lighting market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, cultivation, and geography. The horticulture lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The horticulture lighting market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, cultivation, and geography. Based on technology, the horticulture lighting market is segmented as fluorescent lamps, high intensity discharge lights, and LED lights. On the basis of application, horticulture lighting market is segmented into greenhouses, vertical farming and indoor farming. On the basis of cultivation, horticulture lighting market is segmented into fruits and vegetables and floriculture.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the horticulture lighting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The horticulture lighting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting horticulture lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the horticulture lighting market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the horticulture lighting market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from horticulture lighting market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for horticulture lighting market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the horticulture lighting market.

The report also includes the profiles of key horticulture lighting market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. Publisher RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Horticulture Lighting Market – By Technology

1.3.2 Horticulture Lighting Market – By Application

1.3.3 Horticulture Lighting Market – By Cultivation

1.3.4 Horticulture Lighting Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HORTICULTURE LIGHTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. HORTICULTURE LIGHTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

