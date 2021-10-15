Human Capital Management Market Demand and Key Players by 2023: Ceridian HCM, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software, Workday, Kronos, Automatic Data Processing, IBM, Sumtotal Systems, Employwise

Global Human Capital Management Market 2018 by Manufacturers Countries Type and Application Forecast to 2023

Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization.

This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Human Capital Management (HCM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

In software, sourcing and recruiting, and workforce management segment are expected to have significant market growth rates in the Human Capital Management market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Capital Management (HCM).

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012387506/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ceridian HCM, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software, Workday, Kronos, Automatic Data Processing, IBM, Sumtotal Systems, Employwise, Paycom Software

Market Segment by Type, covers

Core HR

Workforce management

Sourcing and recruiting

Applicant tracking system

Staffing vendor management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012387506/discount

Table of Content:

1 Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ceridian HCM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ceridian HCM Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Oracle

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SAP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Human Capital Management (HCM) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SAP Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ultimate Software

3 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Human Capital Management (HCM) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Human Capital Management (HCM) by Countries

10 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012387506/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.