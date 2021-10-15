Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2024 | Oracle, IBM, iOFFICE, SpaceIQ, Maintenance Connection, Accruent, Planon, ARCHIBUS, Flairsoft, NJW Limited, GoSpotCheck

Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems Market Growth 2019-2024

An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets.

IWMS technology as an advanced technology platform designed to help leading organizations manage their RE/FM and asset portfolio more effectively. IWMS solution are commonly packaged as a full integrated suite or as individual modules that can be scaled over time.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, IBM, iOFFICE, SpaceIQ, Maintenance Connection, Accruent, Planon, ARCHIBUS, Flairsoft, NJW Limited, GoSpotCheck, Axxerion, Trimble Manhattan

This study considers the Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Real Estate

Finance

Retail

Government

Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Education

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems by Players

4 Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Oracle Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Oracle News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 iOFFICE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 iOFFICE Integrated Workplace Management (IWMS) Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 iOFFICE News

11.4 SpaceIQ

