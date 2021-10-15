Kitchen Appliances Market Projected to Reach $253.4 Billion, by 2020 | Key Players Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Philips, General Electric (GE), and Haier Panasonic

Kitchen Appliances Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner a revenue of $253.4 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2014 – 2020.The growth of the kitchen appliances market is supplemented by rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, increasing health concerns and the growing food and services industry. The kitchen appliances market primarily includes refrigerators, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others. The other category includes coffee maker, grinders, kettles and etc. The refrigerator market contributes for a larger market share in the global kitchen appliances market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/648

With respect to user application, the household segment accounted for the larger market share. The market has also been analysed from the perspective of fuel type. The gas appliances accounted for a major part of the kitchen appliances market, followed by electric appliances. The demand for electric appliances market is forecast to grow at a relatively higher rate compared to the gas operated appliances.

The market is further segmented in to the structure type, which includes built- in and free stand appliances. Due to the rise in living standards and increase in disposable incomes, the customers are increasingly opting for modular kitchen setup. However, the adoption is less due to the high cost of these appliances.

Geographically, North America is a major contributor in the kitchen appliances market. The developing economies such as China and India would largely contribute to the growth of the market.

Ask for Discount – Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/648

Key Findings of the Kitchen Appliances Market Study: