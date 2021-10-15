Know the Impact of Aviation Analytics market with Oracle , IBM , SAS Institute , SAP SE ,General Electric ,Ramco Systems, Mu Sigma, Mercator

Aviation analytics is a computational technology, which provides information or statistics of historical airport operational data, historical flight data, weather forecast, and real-time flight data to the end users. Aviation analytics permits predictive analysis and query processing over big aviation data. Primarily, it offers predictions or solutions based on structured and unstructured massive aviation data.

Rise in focus on competitive intelligence and real time analytical solutions mainly to increase the productivity of business. Moreover, continuous growth in the volume of data generated in aviation industry, increase in aviation passenger traffic, and growth in customers centricity drive the market. However, incapability to provide data models according to the need of businesses restrain the market. In addition, dearth of analytically skilled workforce is another factor, which impedes the aviation analytics market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption rate of analytics and continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry is expected to provide enormous growth opportunities for this market.

TOP KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

General Electric

Ramco Systems

Mu Sigma

Mercator

Aviation Analytics Ltd

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

The global aviation analytics market is segmented on the basis of end user, applications, business function, components, and geography. End user covered in this study include airlines, airports, and others. Based on applications, the market is divided into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. On the basis of business function, the market is categorized into sales & marketing, finance, maintenance, repair and operations, and supply chain. Based on components, the aviation analytics market is classified into service and software. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the aviation analytics industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY END USERS

Airlines

Airports

Others

BY APPLICATIONS

Flight Risk Management

Inventory Management

Fuel Management

Revenue Management

Customer Analytics

Navigation Services

BY BUSINESS FUNCTIONS

Sales & Marketing

Finance

Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Supply Chain

BY COMPONENT

Service

Software

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY BUSINESS FUNCTION

CHAPTER 7 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 8 AVIATION ANALYTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

