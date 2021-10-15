Latest Innovative report Defense Tactical Radio Market Explores Huge Growth In Future with top key players Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics , Harris

The global defense tactical radio market was valued at $7,978.5 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $17,874.1 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023. The defense tactical radio market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others. The global defense tactical radio market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on luxury vehicles.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71%share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A..

The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is bifurcated into handheld and vehicle-mounted. Based on application, it is categorized into special operation force (SOF), army, navy and air force. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2017 and 2023.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

