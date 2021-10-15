Machine Vision Lighting Market to 2025 – Lead By Advanced Illumination, EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments , Omron Microscan System, Cognex , ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights

Global machine vision lighting market is expected to grow from US$ 1089.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1961.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2018 and 2025.

Machine vision lighting market is experiencing growth all across the globe, with the rising adoption of automation, increasing government standards for products, as well as the increasing need for productivity. Furthermore, the rising adoption of machine vision systems by diverse end-user industries is also propelling the machine vision lighting market growth.

The rising living standard of people across the globe coupled with stringent government standards for different products is impacting the market positively. The major companies operating in the machine vision lighting market include Advanced Illumination Inc., EFFILUX, Moritex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Omron Microscan System, Inc., Cognex Corporation, ProPhotonix Limited, Smart Vision Lights, Spectrum Illumination, and TPL Vision among others.

The global machine vision lighting market for the application is broken down into automotive, consumer electronics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, and others. All stages and steps in the production of an automotive vehicle is effectively and efficiently inspected by machine vision system. The intricate steps that require extreme superiority of skills while inspecting include suspension and dashboard gauging, tires and interior fittings. These activities are simplified by the use of proper lighting in the machine vision systems. Also, automotive vision systems allow color checks, dimension checks and the presence and absence of foreign bodies or mal- formed parts. Because of the greater advantage and functionality provided by these systems, the sector has witness widespread implementations of machine vision solutions.

Operations in the automobiles industry is increasingly growing complex and thus brings potentials for errors. Manufacturers have very small margin for errors in the current highly competitive scenario and thus need very accurate systems to support their operations. Achieving high quality during production with minimal errors and satiate ever increasing demands of the customers, manufacturers and suppliers are in immense need of a highly effective approach to prevent the defects that can occur at various stages of production. Machine Vision Systems enable to fulfill those demands for the manufacturers effectively and in an efficient manner.

Further, machine vision lighting market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand in industries such as automation, robotics and non- manufacturing which include intelligent transport system, logistics and medical, exhibiting substantial market growth. Automotive, electronics and processing industries are the largest end- users of these systems however, the growth of machine vision systems in non- industrial niche applications such as logistics, intelligent traffic systems, IP video surveillance, and others is also rising owing to ongoing improvements in the technology resulting in decreasing the costs of these systems.

The report segments the Global machine Vision Lighting Market as follows:

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Lighting Type

LEDs

Fiber Optic Lights (Halogen)

Florescent Lighting

Xenon

Others (Incandescent lights, Laser, etc.)

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Spectrum of Light

Visible spectrum

UV Spectrum

IR spectrum

Global Machine Vision Lighting Market – By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics

Others

