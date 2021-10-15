Nanofiltration Membrane Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as ALFA LAVAL, APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC., ARGONIDE CORPORATION, DANAHER, DOWDUPONT INC., GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, INOPOR

The particle removal mechanism in the nanofiltration membranes is not only filtration but also osmotic in nature, which bridges the gap between ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis (RO). The performance of the membrane depends on factors such as membrane material, concentration polarization at the membrane face, and fouling of the membrane, etc. Nanofiltration membranes are used in various industries such as waste and water management, food and beverage, etc.

Nanofiltration membranes market will grow owing to the driving factors such as increasing demand in the pharmaceutical sector. Due to the increase in industrial wastewater treatment, the market of nanofiltration will grow significantly. The inability of nanofiltration to treat chlorine may hamper the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market. However, an increase in demand for chemical-free water treatment will create opportunities for the nanofiltration membranes market.

Key Players: ALFA LAVAL, APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC., ARGONIDE CORPORATION, DANAHER, DOWDUPONT INC., GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, INOPOR, KOCH MEMBRANE SYSTEMS, INC., NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast.

