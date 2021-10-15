New product developments and trends of Energy Management Systems Market during 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Energy Management Systems Market by Offering (System, and Service), Component (Sensor, Controller, Software, and Others), Service (Monitoring & Control, Implementation & Integration, Maintenance, and Consulting & Training), Type (Home Energy Management System, Building Energy Management System, and Industrial Energy Management System), End User (Residential, and Commercial), and Market Vertical (Power & Energy, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Energy Management Systems market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global energy management systems market size is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2023, from $25.9 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information related to energy consumption through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and General Electric Company are some of the leading key players of the global energy management systems market.

Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3969

The demand for energy management systems is on a rapid increase, as these systems help reduce energy cost and increase productivity. Moreover, the government regulations toward energy efficiency have raised the demand for energy management products. Further, the development of public utilities, infrastructure through application of smart solution under the Smart Cities projects is also expected to drive the growth of EMS market in the coming years. However, financial barriers, limited expertise, and fragmented stakeholders are some of the key challenges which hinder the growth of the energy management systems market.

On the basis of offerings, it is classified into services and systems. Based on components, the global energy management systems market is classified into sensor, controller, software, and others. The end-user industry is divided into residential and commercial segment. The global energy management systems market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, North America was the highest contributor to the energy management systems market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development, innovation, and economic conditions.

The key players profiled in this report C3 Energy, Delta Electronics Inc., DEXMA, General Electric Company, GrindPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

System

Service

By Component

Sensor

Controller

Software

Others

By Service

Monitoring & Control

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

By Type

Home Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management System

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

C3 Energy

Delta Electronics, Inc.

DEXMA

General Electric Company

GridPoint Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/energy-management-systems-market-amr

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

Chapter 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

Chapter 3: Market overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising inclination towards energy efficiencies

3.5.1.2. Energy price volatility

3.5.1.3. Policy as well as regulatory mandate and incentive program

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of initial investment and longer payback period

3.5.2.2. Hidden cost

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Emerging economies

Chapter 4: Energy management system market, by offering

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. System

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 5: Energy management system market, by component

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

5.2. Sensors

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Controllers

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Software

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 6: Energy management system market, by service

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2. Monitoring & control

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Implementation & integration

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Maintenance

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Consulting & training

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 7: Energy management system market, by type

7.1. Market overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2. Home energy management systems

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Building energy management system

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Industrial energy management system

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 8: Energy management system market, by end-user

8.1. Market overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user

8.2. Residential

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter 9: Energy management system market, by market vertical

9.1. Market overview

9.1.1. Market size and forecast, by market vertical

9.2. Power & energy

9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.2.3. Market analysis, by country

9.3. Telecom & IT

9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.3.3. Market analysis, by country

9.4. Manufacturing

9.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.4.3. Market analysis, by country

9.5. Enterprise

9.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.5.3. Market analysis, by country

9.6. Healthcare

9.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.6.3. Market analysis, by country

9.7. Others

9.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.7.3. Market analysis, by country

[email protected]…..

Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3969

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In