New product developments and trends of Energy Management Systems Market during 2017-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Energy Management Systems Market by Offering (System, and Service), Component (Sensor, Controller, Software, and Others), Service (Monitoring & Control, Implementation & Integration, Maintenance, and Consulting & Training), Type (Home Energy Management System, Building Energy Management System, and Industrial Energy Management System), End User (Residential, and Commercial), and Market Vertical (Power & Energy, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Energy Management Systems market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global energy management systems market size is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2023, from $25.9 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information related to energy consumption through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and General Electric Company are some of the leading key players of the global energy management systems market.
The demand for energy management systems is on a rapid increase, as these systems help reduce energy cost and increase productivity. Moreover, the government regulations toward energy efficiency have raised the demand for energy management products. Further, the development of public utilities, infrastructure through application of smart solution under the Smart Cities projects is also expected to drive the growth of EMS market in the coming years. However, financial barriers, limited expertise, and fragmented stakeholders are some of the key challenges which hinder the growth of the energy management systems market.
On the basis of offerings, it is classified into services and systems. Based on components, the global energy management systems market is classified into sensor, controller, software, and others. The end-user industry is divided into residential and commercial segment. The global energy management systems market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, & others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). In 2016, North America was the highest contributor to the energy management systems market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development, innovation, and economic conditions.
The key players profiled in this report C3 Energy, Delta Electronics Inc., DEXMA, General Electric Company, GrindPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Offering
System
Service
By Component
Sensor
Controller
Software
Others
By Service
Monitoring & Control
Implementation & Integration
Maintenance
Consulting & Training
By Type
Home Energy Management System
Building Energy Management System
Industrial Energy Management System
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Market Vertical
Power & Energy
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Enterprise
Healthcare
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
C3 Energy
Delta Electronics, Inc.
DEXMA
General Electric Company
GridPoint Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International plc
Schneider Electric S.E.
Siemens AG
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Table of Contents:
CHAPTER 1: Introduction
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools & models
Chapter 2: Executive summary
2.1. CXO perspective
Chapter 3: Market overview
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2016
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rising inclination towards energy efficiencies
3.5.1.2. Energy price volatility
3.5.1.3. Policy as well as regulatory mandate and incentive program
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. High cost of initial investment and longer payback period
3.5.2.2. Hidden cost
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Emerging economies
Chapter 4: Energy management system market, by offering
4.1. Market overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2. System
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
Chapter 5: Energy management system market, by component
5.1. Market overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component
5.2. Sensors
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Controllers
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Software
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
Chapter 6: Energy management system market, by service
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
6.2. Monitoring & control
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Implementation & integration
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Maintenance
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Consulting & training
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
Chapter 7: Energy management system market, by type
7.1. Market overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
7.2. Home energy management systems
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Building energy management system
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Industrial energy management system
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
Chapter 8: Energy management system market, by end-user
8.1. Market overview
8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user
8.2. Residential
8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3. Market analysis, by country
8.3. Commercial
8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3. Market analysis, by country
Chapter 9: Energy management system market, by market vertical
9.1. Market overview
9.1.1. Market size and forecast, by market vertical
9.2. Power & energy
9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
9.2.3. Market analysis, by country
9.3. Telecom & IT
9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
9.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
9.3.3. Market analysis, by country
9.4. Manufacturing
9.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
9.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
9.4.3. Market analysis, by country
9.5. Enterprise
9.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
9.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
9.5.3. Market analysis, by country
9.6. Healthcare
9.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
9.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
9.6.3. Market analysis, by country
9.7. Others
9.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
9.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
9.7.3. Market analysis, by country
