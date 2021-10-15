New product developments and trends of Low Code Development Platform Market during 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Low Code Development Platform Market – By Component (Solution, Services) By Type (General Purpose Platform, Database App Platform, Mobile – First App Platform, Process App Platform, Request Handling Platform) By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-premise) By End-Use Vertical (Telecom & Media, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Low Code Development Platform market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global low code development platform market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 40.4% during the projected period. The market was totaled at a valuation of USD 1.5 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach at a notable revenue by 2023. Factors such as growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions for rapidly emerging applications is expected to fuel the market growth of low code development platform. Apart from this, rising demand for customer-centric web and mobile applications is also a major factor that is expected to augment the growth of market in near future.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of low code development platform market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Component

– Solution

– Services

– Professional

– Managed

By Type

– General Purpose Platform

– Database App Platform

– Mobile – First App Platform

– Process App Platform

– Request Handling Platform

By Deployment

– Cloud Based

– On-premise

By End-Use Vertical

– Telecom & Media

– Retail

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Government

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Appian

– OutSystems

– AgilePoint

– Caspio

– Mendix

– MatsSoft Inc.,

– Microsoft Corporation

– Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

– ServiceNow

– SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc.

Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities..

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Low Code Development Platform Market

3. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Low Code Development Platform Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

9.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

11.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Low Code Development Platform Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

12.4. Telecom & Media

12.5. Retail

12.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.2.1.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.2.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Deployment

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.2.3.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By End-Use Vertical

13.2.4.1. Introduction

13.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

13.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

13.2.4.4. Telecom & Media Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.5. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Component

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.3.1.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Type

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.2.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Deployment

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.3.3.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By End-Use Vertical

13.3.4.1. Introduction

13.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

13.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

13.3.4.4. Telecom & Media Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Component

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.4.1.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Type

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.4.2.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Deployment

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.4.3.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By End-Use Vertical

13.4.4.1. Introduction

13.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

13.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

13.4.4.4. Telecom & Media Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Component

13.5.1.1. Introduction

13.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.5.1.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2. By Type

13.5.2.1. Introduction

13.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.5.2.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.3. By Deployment

13.5.3.1. Introduction

13.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.5.3.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.3.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4. By End-Use Vertical

13.5.4.1. Introduction

13.5.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

13.5.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

13.5.4.4. Telecom & Media Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.5. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.1. By Component

13.6.1.1. Introduction

13.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.6.1.4. Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.1.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.1.5.1. Professional Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.1.5.2. Managed Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.2. By Type

13.6.2.1. Introduction

13.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.6.2.4. General Purpose Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.2.5. Database App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.2.6. Mobile – First App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.2.7. Process App Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.2.8. Request Handling Platform Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.3. By Deployment

13.6.3.1. Introduction

13.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.6.3.4. Cloud Based Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.3.5. On-premise Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.4. By End-Use Vertical

13.6.4.1. Introduction

13.6.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Vertical

13.6.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Vertical

13.6.4.4. Telecom & Media Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.4.5. Retail Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.4.6. Healthcare Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.4.7. BFSI Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.4.8. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5. By Country

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share of Key Players

14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Low Code Development Platform Market

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. Appian

14.3.2. OutSystems

14.3.3. AgilePoint

14.3.4. Caspio

14.3.5. Mendix

14.3.6. MatsSoft Inc.,

14.3.7. Microsoft Corporation

14.3.8. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.9. ServiceNow

14.3.10. SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc.

14.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players

​