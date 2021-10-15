Oilfield Communications Market is expected to grow US$ 6.81 Billion at a CAGR of 8.74% during 2019 to 2026

The global oilfield communications market was valued at US$ 3.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.81 Bn by 2026 with a CAGR growth rate of 8.74% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Geographically, the oilfield communication market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the oilfield communication market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. Increase in technological developments paired with shale exploration activities in the region is fueling the oilfield communication market in North America. The Middle East is the second largest market in the oilfield communication market. Apart from North America and the Middle East, APAC remains the third largest geographic segment, as with the support of the government in funding in Asian countries, the market for oilfield communication in APAC is progressing. Moreover, on a continuous basis, the oil & gas industry of Asia is growing driven by rising demand and investment activities which makes the region to observe a high number of oil & gas projects.

Leading Oilfield Communications Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Baker Huges Incorporated

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Commscope Holding Company, Inc.

Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Inmarsat plc

Rad Data Communications

RigNet, Inc.

Speedcast International Limited

Tait Communications

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent)

Siemens AG

