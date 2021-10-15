Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.9%, Globally, by 2020

The new report, “Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2020”, published by Allied Market Research state that, the polylactic acid market was worth $305.6 million in 2014 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2015-2020 owing to the rising environmental awareness, increasing popularity of newer applications and the favorable government policies. notes that packaging application segment would continue to dominate the global polylactic acid market during 2014-2020.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/78

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic produced from fermentable sugar available in various renewable sources, such as corn starch, sugarcane, tapioca roots and wheat. Easy availability of low cost raw material would drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing popularity of newer applications (like coated cellophane, agricultural mulching, non-woven fibers, and active packaging among others) across various end user industries such as food and beverage packaging, agriculture, electronics, textiles, Bio medical and others would open new growth avenues in the global polylactic acid market. However, factors such as high production cost, need for industrial composting, popularity of competing alternatives for renewable packaging such as Bio- PE, PHA, and Bio-PET would impede the PLA market growth.

Make an Enquiry for some Discounted Price @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/78

Key Findings of Polylactic Acid Market

Bio-medical application segment would register the highest CAGR of 22.4%, in terms of volume, from 2015-2020.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific market is expected to resister the highest CAGR during the forecast period

China is projected to be one of the most lucrative markets in the Asia Pacific region during 2014-2020.

The North America consumed about half of the total PLA production in 2014 and would continue to have increased consumption over the forecast period with over 85% of the PLA production facilities currently located in North America. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market in terms of consumption largely due to supportive legal framework and consumer awareness towards sustainability.

The major players in the market are adopting expansion as the most preferred strategic approach to penetrate into untapped markets. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies operating in the market such as NatureWorks LLC, Synbra Technology BV, Corbion Purac, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd, Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co., Ltd, Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products Co.,Ltd., and Futerro among others.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polylactic-acid-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975