On Comprehensive Study Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market Size, Share, Up-coming Trends, Future and Forecast Between FY18-FY23

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market by Type (Increased Safety, Flameproof, EMC, and Others), Cable Type (Armored and Unarmored), Material (Brass, Steel, Plastic/Nylon, and Others) and End User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Explosion-proof Cable Glands market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global explosion-proof cable glands market was valued at $174.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2024. The explosion-proof cable glands market offers features such as high load bearing capacity and robust design. The market is expected to witness significant growth in future, owing to increase in number of refineries & stringent government regulations regarding safety. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 33.0% share, due to increase in number of refineries.

The market is segmented into type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on cable type, it is bifurcated as armored and unarmored. The material segment is divided into brass, stainless steel, plastic/nylon, and others. The industry verticals for the market are divided into oil & gas, mining, chemical, manufacturing & processing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global explosion-proof cable glands market are CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, WeidmÃ¼ller Interface GmbH & Co., Jacob GmbH, Hummel AG, Eaton corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC), Amphenol Industrial Products Group, and Cortem Group.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Increased Safety

Flameproof

EMC

Others

By Cable type

Armored

Unarmored

By Material

Brass

Steel

Plastic/Nylon

Others

By End user

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Manufacturing & processing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in number of refineries

3.5.1.2. Stringent government regulation regarding safety

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Volatile nature of raw material prices

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in installation of data centers

CHAPTER 4: EXPLOSION-PROOF CABLE GLANDS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. INCREASED SAFETY

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. FLAMEPROOF

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. EMC

4.4.1. Key Market trends and opportunities.

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: EXPLOSION-PROOF CABLE GLANDS MARKET BY CABLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ARMORED

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. UNARMORED

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: EXPLOSION-PROOF CABLE GLANDS MARKET BY MATERIAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BRASS

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. STEEL

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. PLASTIC/NYLON

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: EXPLOSION-PROOF CABLE GLANDS MARKET BY END-USER

OVERVIEW

7.1. OIL & GAS

7.1.1. Key market trends

7.1.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.1.3. Market analysis by country

7.2. CHEMICAL

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. MINING

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. MANUFACTURING & PROCESSING

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. OTHERS

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

