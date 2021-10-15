Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market is Witnessing Phenomenal Growth by 2027 – Abaxis, Abbott, Binx Health, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenePOC Inc., Mesa Biotech, Quidel Corporation

The Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market based on product & services, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The ability to diagnose infectious diseases at the site with limited infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing R&D activities for development in molecular diagnostics tests is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

Point-of-care test is conducted on patients at or near a site where a patient encounters the healthcare system. The test has a rapid turnaround time and offers necessary information to conduct further treatment of a patient. The molecular methods of diagnosis are being preferred due to speed, low cost, and ease of use for POC applications.

The “Global Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, technology, application, end user, and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading point-of-care molecular diagnostics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technology, application, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as, assays & kits, instruments/analyzers and software & services. On the basis of technology, the market is classified as, real time PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) and other technologies. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is categorized based on applications such as, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, oncology, and other applications. Based on end user, the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented as, physician offices, hospital emergency departments & intensive care units, research institutes, and other end users.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in the coming years, owing to rising prevalence of infectious diseases and availability of government initiatives in United States and Canada. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period, due to lower availability of large clinical testing spaces as well as the need for clinical tests in nations such as China and India.The report analyzes factors affecting point-of-care molecular diagnostics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in these regions.