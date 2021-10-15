Protective Clothing Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Protective Clothing Global Industry Research Report evaluates the growth trends of the market through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the industry share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2019-2023

Protective Clothing Market Highlights:

The global protective clothing is a lucrative market and is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. Protective clothing is worn to shield oneself from the adverse effects of chemicals, thermal, mechanical and other hazards. The growing implementations of strict safety regulations throughout the glove coupled with the increasing workplace hazards are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, practices such as total quality management (TQM) and safety standards mainly in U.S. and Europe are expected to further surge the growth of the market. The launch of new fibers coupled with the combination of attractiveness and safety in protective clothing market is anticipated to be a major opportunity for market growth. Protective clothing is extensively used in various ends use industries such as oil and gas, mining, building and construction, healthcare, firefighting, and military and defense among others. However, the high cost of raw materials coupled with the growing threat of substitution is anticipated to a major downside to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

3M Company (U.S.)

Ansell Limited (Australia),

Asatex AG (Germany),

Australian Defense Apparel (Australia)

Bennett Safetywear Ltd (U.K),

Bulwark Protective Apparel (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Kimberly Clark Corp. (U.S.)

Segmental Analysis:

The global protective clothing market is segmented into the material, application, and end-user. On the basis of the material, the market is segregated into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polyamide, PBI, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. The market by application is categorized into thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility and others. The market by end use industry is further segregated into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, healthcare/medical, mining, military, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The protective clothing market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing urbanization and the globalization in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the protective clothing market. Moreover, the burgeoning construction and the oil and gas industry in countries, such as India and China, is increasing the demand for protective clothing which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian infrastructure witnessed 33 deals in 2016-2017 involving USD 3.49 billion with an increase of 0.5 billion from the previous year.

In addition to this, the demand from the oil and gas industry mainly in China, India, another factor positively affecting the market growth. The growing population has augmented the demand for energy in the region which resulted in the surge in oil and gas activities, hence increasing demand for protective clothing in the region.

North America is another dominant region in the global market, exhibiting an expanding CAGR. The presence strict government regulation relating to the safe working environment is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the newly elected government has brought about the new wave of investments in the construction and renovation of the infrastructure mainly in the U.S. and Canada which is further expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the high adoption rate coupled with the developed end-use industries such as healthcare and firefighting among others are expected to substantially add to the growth of the market.

The European region is a lucrative market and is mainly driven by the developed healthcare and firefighting industry. Moreover, the growing stringent EU regulations regarding the industrial hazards has fuelled the use of protective clothing market in the region. Moreover, the growing use in the construction industry is other factors adding to the market growth. Furthermore, the recent terrorism in the region has resulted in the increased investment in the defense budget which is further expected to surge the market growth of protective clothing.

