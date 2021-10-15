Robotic General Surgery Market is Growing Rapidly by 2025: Medtech, SmithNephewplc, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, THINK Surgical, Hansen Medical, Renishaw, Intuitive Surgical, KUKA, TransEnterix Surgical

The robotic general surgery market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, rising number of neurological disorder cases and increasing adoption of innovative technology are the factors that anticipated to upsurge the growth for Robotic General Surgery market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing geriatric population is likely to add novel opportunities in the coming years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the robotic general surgery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Robotic general surgery is a minimally invasive surgery that used to perform quarter-inch incisions instead of large incisions. The robotic general surgery is the most effective treatment options for the surgeries including general surgery, orthopedic, gynecological, neurosurgery, cardiac, head and neck and many other surgeries. The surgery enable surgeons to perform complex procedures such as open surgery that combine ease-of-movement and the visibility, by performing small incisions. The surgery offers other advantages such as 3D view for operating field, minimal scarring and fast recovery.

The key players influencing the market are Medtech SA, SmithNephewplc, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, THINK Surgical, Inc., Hansen Medical, Renishaw plc., Intuitive Surgical, KUKA AG, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. and among others.

North America is anticipated to dominate the robotic general surgery market due to increasing incidences of neurological disorders, increasing adoption of advanced technology and growing geriatric population in the region. On the other hand, the Asia pacific region anticipated to offer a lucrative growth owing to rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rising number of general surgeries in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global robotic general surgery market based component, type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall robotic general surgery market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.