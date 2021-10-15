Security Information and Event Management market Expected to Reach US$ 6.24 Bn by 2027 Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% | Key Players- AlienVault, DFLABS SPA, Fireeye, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Development LP

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Security Information and Event Management Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, report covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

This strategic assessment report, from the author, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s Security Information and Event Management market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period. After a continuous interest on our aerospace fluid conveyance market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further narrowed down our research scope to Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt in order to provide the most crystal clear picture of the market.

The global Security Information and Event Management market accounted to US$ 2.59 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6.24 Bn by 2027.

The advancement in IT technologies has witnessed unprecedented adoption across the industry verticals. Moreover, the growing popularity of IoT solutions and connected devices has further boosted the penetration of IT solution across major industrial and service sectors. As a result, the significant presence of IT systems and solutions coupled with large exposure to various devices results in effective and efficient management of cyber security posture of the organization.

The List of Companies

AlienVault

2. DFLABS SPA

3. Fireeye, Inc.

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

5. IBM Corporation

6. LogRhythm, Inc.

7. RSA Security LLC

8. SolarWinds Inc.

9. Splunk Inc.

10. TIBCO Software Inc.

Moreover, the continuous organization inclination towards improved security posture due to their data sensitivity in sectors such as BFSI, government, defense, educational institutes, utilities and industrial among other sectors is also anticipated to drive the growth of the Security Information and Event Management market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing number of large volume of cyber incident threats coupled with stringent cyber security legislation and regulations are the major factors driving the growth of SOAR based solutions. Moreover, the growing popularity if automation and adoption of AI enabled solutions especially among large enterprise owners is also expected to have profound positive influence over the growth of the security information and event management market in the coming years. The increasing demand for automated incident response and use of AI enabled solutions is also expected to drive the security information and event management market growth in the coming years. Thus, the security information and event management market is poised to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The Security Information and Event Management market globally has been segmented on the basis of solution into patch management, log & event management, firewall security management, and others. The services allied with SIEM have further been segmented into integration, consulting, and support. On the basis of industry vertical the Security Information and Event Management market is further segmented into healthcare, energy & utility, BFSI, government, retail, and others. Geographically the security information and event management market is presently dominated by developed regions including, North America. However, the security information and event management market is expected to be in favor of APAC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS GLOBAL SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – BY SOLUTION SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

