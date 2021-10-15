Smart Agriculture Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2025 – Analytics Consulting, Argopoint, Bloomberg BNA, CPA Global, LexisNexis, Mindcrest, Premonition, Thomson Reuters Corporation, UnitedLex, Wolters Kluwer

The Global Smart Agriculture Market Report by tip stretches out accurate and descriptive details through the range of years 2019-2025. This Industry report comprises interior and outside exploration and bits of comprehension of Smart Agriculture Market.

Along with the rising trend of globalization, the people are getting more educated regarding healthy diet and thus the food and beverages industry is experiencing a sturdy shift in the food consumption pattern. More number of people today, have started including non-vegetarian food produces, which is subsequently leading to rising demand for smart agriculture market.

Global smart agriculture market is expected to grow from US$ 11.30 billion in 2016 to US$ 30.01 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2017 and 2025.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the smart agriculture market in coming year is upcoming technological advancement in this field. It is predicted that the upcoming technological advancements in this industry would enable the farmers to regulate the requirements of a crop at any explicit location and instant in a way that will be increasingly accurate, and from a distance. The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the development and adoption of smart agriculture techniques. The future technological advancement in the smart agriculture is expected to ease out the lengthy procedures involved in crop production and also support in making the supply chain of smart agriculture market more effective. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and to meet such rapidly increasing demands, it has become very important to adopt technologies that provide better result in less time and cost.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Agriculture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart Agriculture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Agriculture market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Analytics Consulting LLC

Argopoint LLC

Bloomberg BNA

CPA Global

LexisNexis

Mindcrest, Inc.

Premonition LLC

Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)

UnitedLex

Wolters Kluwer

Global smart agriculture market has been categorized by Product type majorly into three categories; hardware, software and services. The hardware segment further comprises of sensors based monitoring system, smart detection systems, GPS enabled ranging system and drones. Whereas the services segment comprises of supply chain management, climate information and other (System Integration, Maintenance and Consulting Service). The software and services market is expected to witness highest growth rates, whereas the hardware segment is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate.

The overall Smart agriculture market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The Smart agriculture market research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Smart agriculture market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Agriculture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart Agriculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Smart Agriculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart Agriculture market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Smart Agriculture Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Smart Agriculture Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Smart Agriculture Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Smart Agriculture Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

