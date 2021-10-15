Smart Highway Market is Booming Worldwide

Smart highway and smart road are developed to work on illuminating the road such as traffic light, street lighting to improve the operation of autonomous and connected vehicles.Rising need of smart transport management system, better and sustainable highways is driving the smart highway market. Further, the growing demand for safer roads and a decrease in traffic congestion is also driving the market growth. However, inaccurate information, lack of technical knowledge amongst the drivers are hindering the market growth. The development in the travel sector and the need for transport infrastructure is creating opportunities for the smart highway market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart highway companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco systems Inc

Heijmans N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Kapsch AG

Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Transstroy

The global smart highway market is segmented on the basis of technology and services. Based on technology, the market is segmented as smart transport management system, smart traffic management system, communication system, monitoring system, and others. On the basis of the services the market is segmented into professional services and managed services

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Smart Highway Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Smart Highway Market Analysis- Global Analysis Smart Highway Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Services Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Smart Highway Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

