Software Defined Networking (SDN) market anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 30.4% during 2016-2025 according to Market forecasts

Software-defined networking market is expected to grow US$ 23.93 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.62 billion in 2015. The Telecom & IT industry segment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025.

Speed, size, and efficiency are the essential elements which nowadays rule the IT industry. Increased adoption of smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and other gadgets for transferring data has created a need for software-defined networking. Software-defined networking solutions offer various benefits to IT industry such as the speed of deployment, waste and energy efficiency and most important is scalability. Thus, the IT industry is adopting software-defined networking for keeping pace in the highly competitive market. Furthermore, a high growth rate of mobile subscribers is also creating a need for extension in data storage capacity and efficient servers for networking. Telecom industry players are opting for software-defined networking solutions as they provide operational efficiency and reduced costs.

Software-defined networking market by end-user vertical is segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication & IT, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, research and academia and others. The propagation of cloud-based service implementations in the enterprise is some of the trends contributing to the emergence of the software-defined networking market. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding software-defined networking facilities that improve business operations and productivity while limiting security risks.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the software-defined networking industry.

