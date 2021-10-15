Surgical Scissors Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 8.2% By 2023 | KLS ,Integra ,Scanlan ,World ,Skyline ,Arthrex

Surgical scissors are medical instruments used in various types of surgeries for cutting. There are various types of materials used for manufacturing surgical scissors. The choice of which depends on factors such as affordability and preference of surgeons. Stainless steel is the most commonly used material for manufacturing surgical scissors, while titanium and tungsten carbide are used to achieve better sharpness for incision during surgeries. The global surgical scissors market was valued at $462 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $803 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to technological developments and increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide. Moreover, increase in the number of surgeries among geriatric population has fueled the market growth. Furthermore, emerging nations, such as LAMEA, are expected to present lucrative opportunities to surgical scissors manufacturers; thereby propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

The global surgical scissors market is segmented based on type, material, model, and region. Based on type, it is classified into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. Based on material, it is categorized into steel, titanium, ceramic, tungsten, and others. On the basis of model, it is divided into operating, iris, dissecting, stitch, fine serrated blade, razor-micro cut, light weight-delicate, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET, BY TYPE CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET, BY MATERIAL CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET, BY MODEL CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL SURGICAL SCISSORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

