Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market worth $3,794 million by 2023 with a growing CAGR of 9.7% published by leading research firm

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market was valued at $1,993 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,794 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023. Surgical sealants and adhesives are preferred over traditional closure methods such as wires, sutures, and staples, as these techniques create immediate and proper sealing. Surgical sealants and adhesives are expected to replace sutures and staples, owing to their improved closure capabilities, less blood loss, higher implementation rate facilitating less painful operation. Moreover, they are applicable in various surgeries such as central nervous system, general surgery, cardiovascular, pulmonary, ophthalmology, orthopedic, urology, and other surgeries.

Urgent need to minimize blood loss in patients and increase in cases of surgical procedures occurring across different countries are the key factors driving the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of technological advanced products along with certification by regulatory authorities is expected to boost the market growth. However, improper reimbursements in case of surgical adhesive and high costs along with huge data requirements for clinical study designing & launching new products are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for surgical sealants & adhesives across the emerging nations is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented based on product, indication, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into natural/biological sealants & adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. Natural/biological sealants and adhesives are further segmented into by type and by origin. By type, natural/biological sealants and adhesives are classed into polypeptide/protein-based sealants & adhesives and polysaccharide-based sealants & adhesives. Polypeptide/protein-based sealants and adhesives are subsegmented into fibrin based, collagen based, based, and albumin based. Polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives are further classified into chitosan based and other polysaccharide based. By origin, natural/biological sealants and adhesives are divided into animal based, human based, and plant based. Synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives are further segmented into cyanoacrylates, polyethylene glycol-based hydrogel, urethane-based adhesives, and other synthetic sealants and adhesives. The market based on indication is fragmented into tissue sealing & hemostasis and tissue engineering. The applications covered in the study include central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, urological surgeries, pulmonary surgeries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

By Type

Polypeptide/Protein-based Sealants and Adhesives

Fibrin Based

Collagen Based

Gelatin Based

Albumin Based

Polysaccharide-based Sealants and Adhesives

Chitosan Based

Other Polysaccharide Based

By Origin

Human Blood Based

Animal Based

Plant Based

Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives

Cyanoacrylates

Polyethylene Glycol-based Hydrogel

Urethane-based Adhesives

Other Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

By Indication

Tissue Sealing and Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

By Application

Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries

General Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Cosmetic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Pulmonary Surgeries

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cohera Medical, Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

C.R. Bard Inc.

CSL Limited (CSL Behring)

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sanofi

Sealantis Ltd.

