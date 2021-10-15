Telecom Tower market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR during 2017-2025 according to market Forecasts

The global telecom tower market accounted for US$ 40.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 146.53 Bn by 2025. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by a significant rise in subscriber base on the cellular network, creating a substantial demand for improved and optimized network infrastructures through tower deployment.

Get PDF Sample Report of “Telecom Tower Market” @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003740

This research study provides insights into the global telecom towers market. Majority of the telecom tower installations have belonged to the lattice tower category or the monopole tower category. These type of towers provide maximum coverage for the operators and therefore serve a wider mass. Also, in the initial years, Greenfield towers were mostly observed in the tower installations, however, with space constraints and rising land costs, rooftop towers have found higher attractiveness amongst the telecom tower players as well as the mobile network operators. The initial implementation of telecom towers that are backbone components that enable rolling out of these technologies incurs high costs, therefore the market players are adopting different strategies for cost-effective deployments of telecom towers. The global market for telecom tower market is anticipated to exhibit high growth in the near future. Increasing number of mobile subscribers coupled with increasing initiatives taken by the Government in the developing countries of the world to connect the rural areas over the telecom network is one of the major encouraging factors for the telecom tower market deployments.

Get Discount at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003740

The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world’s population would be subscribed to a mobile service. The tremendous growth in the number of mobile subscribers during this period is majorly attributed to the developing economies of Asia Pacific where a large percentage of the world population is concentrated. Further, the ubiquity of smartphones as well as high-speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for innovations in artificial intelligence and also leading to digital transformation. The mobile operators have invested close to US$ 700 Bn in the last decade for the development of the telecommunication network infrastructure. Also, the estimates state that by the end of 2016, there were 4.8 Bn GSM subscribers and 7.9 Bn SIM connections worldwide.

The telecom tower market has been segmented on the basis of type into the following segments including lattice towers, guyed towers, monopole towers, camouflage towers, and mobile cell towers. The telecom tower market has been further bifurcated on the basis of tower placement into Greenfield tower, and rooftop tower. Also, the telecom tower market has been segmented based on the deployment type into shared infrastructure deployment and owned deployment. Geographically the telecom tower market is presently dominated by developed regions including, Asia Pacific. However, the market is expected to be in favor of the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The rising penetration of smartphones in the developing economies of Africa and Asia coupled with the rapidly developing internet infrastructures in these regions are proving to be the major drivers for the growth in the adoption of telecom tower installations.

The leading industry players operating in telecom tower market globally American Tower Company, Cellnex Telecom, China Tower Co. Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp., Indus Tower Ltd., IHS Holdings Ltd., SBA Communication Corporation, Telesites S.A.B. DE C.V, Telxius (Telefonica SA), and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK. among others. Several other participants are also operational in telecom tower market that offers its customers with enhanced technologies, thereby catalyzing the telecom tower market.

Purchase Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003740

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.